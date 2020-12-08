Report: Jalen Hurts to start for Eagles

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s refusal to name a starting quarterback for Week 14 after pulling Carson Wentz in Sunday’s loss to the Packers suggested that Jalen Hurts was likely to get the nod and the choice has reportedly been made.

ESPN reports that Hurts will make his first NFL start against the Saints at home this Sunday. Wentz will serve as the backup.

The Eagles had resisted giving Hurts more than a token snap here or there through the first 11 games of the season, but they pulled Wentz with the Packers up 20-3 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. Hurts threw a touchdown to Greg Ward and a Jalen Reagor punt return score to get the Eagles within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but they wound up losing 30-16.

Hurts was 5-of-12 for 109 yards and also threw an interception. The second-round pick also ran five times for 29 yards.

There will be more discussion to come about what this means for Wentz’s future with the Eagles, but much of that will have to wait until everyone has seen what Hurts can do in the starting role.