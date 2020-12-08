Report: Jalen Hurts to start for Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on December 8, 2020, 1:45 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s refusal to name a starting quarterback for Week 14 after pulling Carson Wentz in Sunday’s loss to the Packers suggested that Jalen Hurts was likely to get the nod and the choice has reportedly been made.

ESPN reports that Hurts will make his first NFL start against the Saints at home this Sunday. Wentz will serve as the backup.

The Eagles had resisted giving Hurts more than a token snap here or there through the first 11 games of the season, but they pulled Wentz with the Packers up 20-3 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. Hurts threw a touchdown to Greg Ward and a Jalen Reagor punt return score to get the Eagles within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but they wound up losing 30-16.

Hurts was 5-of-12 for 109 yards and also threw an interception. The second-round pick also ran five times for 29 yards.

There will be more discussion to come about what this means for Wentz’s future with the Eagles, but much of that will have to wait until everyone has seen what Hurts can do in the starting role.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Report: Jalen Hurts to start for Eagles

  5. This is a year of reckoning for the SB win, and the contracts that followed, including the injury riddled 2018-19 seasons. What shoulda, coulda, or woulda happened, didn’t happen.

    Let’s keep both these QBs safe, evaluate the team, especially the younger players, and plan for next year. The Eagles only have one must win game this year, against Dallas.

    Howie, Doug, Get ‘er done for 2021.

  7. Had this been done a month ago, he may have developed a bit more. Dolphins made a tough decision, but for some reason the Eagles couldn’t…

  8. Is there truly no CCTV available of Howie Roseman lighting multiple dumpster fires?

    Mr. Lurie, if the coaching staff goes so too must Howie.

  9. About time!

    Lets see what the kid can do. I’m not a Wentz hater, but the man needs a break and a bit of relief from the stress.. he definitely has trust issues. Only so many times you can be sacked and knocked around behind that horrible O line, b4 you get the jitters.. Hopefully Pederson benches Alshon and JP as well. enough is enough man.

  10. Thank You for finally having sense (whoever made this decision) b/c Howie & Doug have been in denial about his disastrous performance this year and Wentz’ inability to change ANYTHING about his decision making/ball security issues/sensing pressure, etc! At least Hurts gets a chance to show what he can do this year. Didn’t have a pre-season…not making the post-season. Glad we got some games left that will have at least some value to the franchise.

    At this point,Wentz should be 3rd string from here on out and allow Sudfield the chance to show what he’s got as well if anything happens to Hurts. Who knows what next season will be, maybe Sudfield will back up Hurts ?? NO reason whatsoever to let Wentz take another snap this year. Keep him healthy for whatever idiot might trade for him. He’s mentally broken, but luckily physically healthy as of right now.

  14. A change had to be made. Wentz was given every opportunity and he continued to regress. Hopefully, if Wentz is finished with the Eagles, he can reunite with Reich in Indy. He was at his best when under Reich’s tutelage. How the Philly front office or Reich convinces Indy to take on Wntz’s contract I have no idea.

  15. Nobody is expecting him to set the NFL world on fire, but he’s a talented kid and the Eagles need someone to help get them out of their rut. Why not?

  16. I am a big Alabama fan, I watched this kid go 25 and 2 at Bama and then get benched and show so much class and then go to Okla and get them to the final 4. I was one of the few that was elated when he was drafted in the 2nd round, but my big question is he ready for the pro game, the next 2 games are against teams that need to win. Jalen is a winner. I feel for Wentz because he needed to roll out more like Aaron Rodgers and throw on run

  19. Eagles have to see what they have with Hurts in order to make a decision this offseason. Wentz’s days in Philly may be limited if they can find the right trade partner, but he’s also a large hit to their cap relative to dead money next season.

  23. i dont get it I thought carson wentz has been more good than bad and peterson won an SB. theyve got to have other problems outside of QB and HC.

  25. Eagles are a mess. Pedersen has lost the team. Wentz has regressed under the tutorship of Pedersen. Wentz has a huge contract with term left. Eagles better hope that Wentz gets his confidence back, and that Hurts can fill the need short term….to early to know what Hurts can do.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.