Report: Robert Spillane is expected to miss time with knee injury

Getty Images

The Steelers have another linebacker injury to monitor this week.

Robert Spillane left Monday’s loss to the Washington Football Team in the third quarter with a knee injury and it will reportedly be some time before he’s able to return to action. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that Spillane does not need surgery, but that he is expected to miss time while recovering.

Spillane moved into the starting lineup when Devin Bush tore his ACL in Week 6 and he has 38 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery since he moved into the starting lineup. Avery Williamson is likely to see more time while Spillane is out.

The Steelers also lost Bud Dupree to a torn ACL in Week 12, so they’ve done shuffling at multiple linebacker spots. They may have to do some at cornerback as Joe Haden left Monday’s game for a concussion evaluation and could miss Week 14’s game against the Bills if he’s in the concussion protocol.

UPDATE 12:12 p.m. ET: Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Haden is in the protocol.