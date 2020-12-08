Ron Rivera stressing “humility” after Monday’s win

USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera had a one-word explanation for the scene in the team’s locker room after Monday’s win over the Steelers.

That word was “euphoria,” but things change quickly in the NFL and another word was on Rivera’s mind when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. That word was humility because Rivera wants to be sure that players don’t get too high on themselves after beating the league’s only remaining unbeaten club.

“We’ll have a little lesson today about humility,” Rivera said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “I’ve got it all set on the PowerPoint because, again, just because we won this game doesn’t mean we’re going to show up somewhere else and win automatically. We’ve got to earn it. That will be one thing that we will talk about.”

Rivera noted that the win over Pittsburgh came a year after his first conversation with Washington owner Daniel Snyder about the job and that their discussion stressed “changing the culture of the team.” Rivera said Tuesday that he thinks they’ve made progress on that front, but that “you can take two or three steps backward” if you aren’t careful to remain focused on the task at hand.