Sam Darnold: There’s some days when we miss Jamal Adams’ energy

The Jets will get a blast from the past when they get to Seattle for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Safety Jamal Adams was traded to the Seahawks before the season and quarterback Sam Darnold said on Monday that “there’s some days where you miss the energy” that Adams brings to the team. The defense has also missed the playmaking ability of Adams, who has 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in eight games this season.

Darnold saw Adams have that kind of impact for the Jets and he knows the team will have to be on guard against Adams wrecking their plans in Week 14.

“Obviously, Jamal presents a challenge for everyone,” Darnold said, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “For our tight ends, our receivers, our line, myself, our running backs. He’s a really, really good player, physical player, super smart as well. So we got our hands full there. We’re excited to not just face him but face a really good Seattle defense.”

Adams said Sunday that his focus is on fixing what went wrong in the team’s 17-12 loss to the Giants rather than facing his former team, but one imagines he’ll find a little extra pep in his step once he’s across the line of scrimmage from Darnold and other familiar faces.