Titans place Adam Humphries on injured reserve

USA Today Sports

The Titans have placed wide receiver Adam Humphries on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Humphries missed four games after suffering a concussion against the Bengals on Nov. 1 and his stint on IR is concussion-related, per multiple reports.

Humphries played for the first time since sustaining the injury on Sunday. He was on the field for 26 snaps and was targeted four times, making one reception for nine yards in the loss to the Browns.

Overall in 2020, Humphries has played seven games, starting one. He missed one game earlier this season while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Humphries has caught 23 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns.

Additionally, Tennessee placed practice squad punter Trevor Daniel on their reserve/COVID-19 list.