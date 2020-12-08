Titans will continue to coach, teach, and support Isaiah Wilson

Getty Images

It is fair to say that Titans first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson has not had the rookie season that he or the team would have drawn up on paper.

Wilson has played four snaps during a season that has featured a DUI arrest, two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and a team-issued suspension that kept him out of the Week 13 loss to the Browns. All of that has gone on during a year when the Titans could have used help at tackle given injuries to Taylor Lewan and Ty Sambrailo.

On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel said that the disappointing start to Wilson’s career has not led the team to lose its belief in the rookie.

“We’re gonna continue to work and support Isaiah. That’s our job,” Vrabel said, via Drake Hills of the Tennessean. “And we’ve brought him into this family. We have expectations for everybody that’s associated with it, and we’ll continue to coach him, to teach him, support him, but hold him to a standard that we hold everybody else to.”

Wilson was reinstated from his suspension on Monday, but it seems like it will continue to be a while before he’s going to land a spot in the starting lineup.