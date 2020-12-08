Trey Pipkins III on COVID-19 list a second time this season

Getty Images

The Chargers have placed offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III on the COVID-19 reserve list for a second time this season. Tuesday’s NFL transactions report delivered the news.

Pipkins went on the list for one day in October, going on the list Oct. 30 and coming off it Oct. 31.

It is unknown whether Pipkins tested positive this week or was a close contact of someone who did. In October, Pipkins had close contact with Ryan Groy.

Pipkins has appeared in 25 career games with seven starts for the Chargers. He has seen action on 499 offensive snaps and 53 on special teams this season.

Pipkins last started in Week 12, playing every snap at right tackle against the Bills.