Zack Moss took a seat on the bench after early fumble

USA TODAY Sports

Bills running back Zack Moss played only 11 snaps Monday night. Few came after the team’s first two possessions.

Moss fumbled on the team’s first drive, though it was overturned on replay. Replay couldn’t save him on the second.

Although the statistics gave Josh Allen a lost fumble on an aborted play, the Bills make it clear Moss was at fault on the botched exchange. Moss did not return until the fourth quarter.

“The reason you didn’t see him is because we can’t put the ball on the turf like that and expect to win games. Zack had to learn a hard lesson,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday, via AJ Feldman of RochesterFirst.com. “My conversation with Zack was really just more importantly is he able to reset, was he able to reset during the game.”

Moss ended up with three carries for 9 yards, his last coming on a third-and-one early in the fourth quarter. He lost a yard.

But McDermott made it clear the play call showed the trust the Bills still have in Moss.

“We brought him back in and I think that speaks to our trust in him and our belief in him, number one, and his ability to reset,” McDermott said. “[To] go back out there and make the adjustment he needed to make for our football team.”

Moss still officially has no fumbles on 83 touches this season. Allen is tied for fifth in the NFL with seven fumbles, six of them lost.