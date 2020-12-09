Aaron Rodgers named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having one of the best seasons of his career and he’s coming off a sparkling performance in Sunday’s win over the Eagles.

Rodgers was 25-of-34 for 295 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-16 win that lifted the Packers to 9-3 on the season. He ended the day with the most touchdown passes and highest passer rating in the league this season.

Rodgers’ third touchdown pass was the 400th of his career. He reached that milestone faster than any other quarterback in NFL history.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Rodgers has been named the NFC offensive player of the week as a result of that outing. It’s the 18th time that Rodgers has received that prize.