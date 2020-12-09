Adam Gase having a tough time getting over loss to Raiders

Getty Images

The Jets had plenty of practice losing games before last Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the Raiders, but the latest one still hit differently for head coach Adam Gase.

A 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs with five seconds left in the game pushed the Jets to 0-12 on the season and it led to the firing of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams in the wake of his decision to send a heavy blitz after Raiders quarterback Derek Carr despite the Raiders having no timeouts. Carr saw it coming, kept extra blockers in, and Ruggs toasted undrafted rookie corner Lamar Jackson with no help over the top.

Gase said Monday that he regretted not calling a timeout to change the call and he said Wednesday that he’s had a harder time getting over this loss than most others he’s experienced in his NFL career.

“At the start of my career, I heard that for seven years: You have 24 hours to get over it,” Gase said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I think the only time I’ve ever been involved in a loss like this was to end a playoff game, so I could be pissed as long as I wanted to because nobody cares. It’s tough. It’s tough. Our players will do a good job and they will respond the right way. They have through this whole thing. As coaches, we have to do the same thing.”

NFL protocols meant the Jets weren’t in the building the last two days and Gase said that added to his malaise because players “help the coaches pull you out of the funk because those guys come in here with the energy.” The players were back on Wednesday and we’ll find out on Sunday if they can generate enough energy to beat the Seahawks.