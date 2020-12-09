Anthony Lynn: “We’re not dead yet”

Getty Images

The 3-9 Chargers are dead. Don’t tell that to coach Anthony Lynn.

“We’re in a valley right now, and we’re down,” Lynn told reporters on Wednesday. “But we’re not out. Just the other day was Pearl Harbor day. You know, one of the biggest defeats this country’s had. And we bounced back from that. And kind of used it as an example with my staff the other day. We’re down and out, but we’re not dead yet. So we’re gonna finish out the season the right way, and today we’re gonna start with a good day of practice.”

Lynn’s clumsy invocation of Pearl Harbor as an example to his team’s current struggle had everything but a reference to it being bombed by the Germans. The broader point is that, indeed, the Chargers are dead.

They’ve been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. They can run the table, finish 7-9, and still go home after Week 17. Even in this season of refusing to accept defeat, this is a defeat that is undeniable.