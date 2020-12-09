Anthony Lynn will take over special teams coaching duties

Getty Images

The Chargers were awful on special teams in last Sunday’s 45-0 loss to the Patriots and that’s leading to a change in who will be overseeing the units for the rest of the season.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters on Wednesday that he will be taking over the duties of special teams coordinator for the rest of the season. The Chargers gave up a punt return touchdown and had a field goal blocked for a touchdown against New England.

It’s the second change to the special teams operations this season. Lynn previously reassigned George Stewart from special teams coordinator to a senior analyst role in November. Assistant special teams coach Keith Burns and senior coaching assistant Chris Caminiti were tasked with filling Stewart’s role.

Much like the rest of the Chargers season, that didn’t go according to plan and now Lynn will try to find some way to improve in that phase of the game before the year is out.