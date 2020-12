Getty Images

Washington running back Antonio Gibson may have to miss Sunday’s game against the 49ers after suffering an injury on Monday.

Gibson’s status is in doubt as he’s dealing with turf toe, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A rookie third-round draft pick, Gibson has emerged as an important part of Washington’s offense, with 659 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, plus 233 receiving yards.

If Gibson is out, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic will get more carries in Washington’s offense.