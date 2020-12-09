Bengals place Jonah Williams on IR, activate Darius Phillips

USA Today Sports

The Bengals have placed left tackle Jonah Williams on injured reserve with a right knee injury, the team announced on Wednesday.

The No. 11 overall pick in 2019, Williams did not play during his rookie year due to a torn labrum. He missed two games earlier this season with a neck stinger. After he was carted off the field on Sunday in Miami, Williams will now be out for at least three weeks. But with only four games left and the Bengals at 2-9-1, this knee injury may end his season.

Cincinnati also activated cornerback Darius Phillips from IR. He hasn’t played since suffering a groin injury in the Bengals’ Week 8 loss to the Titans. Phillips has appeared in eight games this season, starting five, recording an interception and five passes defensed.