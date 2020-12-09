Brian Flores: If Eric Bieniemy is not a head coach soon, something’s wrong

When the Dolphins hired head coach Brian Flores before the 2019 season, another one of the candidates they interviewed was Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. When Bieniemy was passed over not only in the 2019 hiring cycle but also in 2020, Flores was among the many wondering what was taking so long.

This week Flores is preparing to face Bieniemy and the Chiefs, and Flores remains impressed with Bieniemy’s offense — and curious why Bieniemy hasn’t received a head-coaching job yet.

“If EB’s not a head coach here soon, something’s wrong,” Flores said.

Bieniemy will be one of the hottest candidates in the NFL in the offseason ahead, but he was one of the hottest candidates last year, too. Flores won’t be the only one scratching his head if Bieniemy doesn’t get a job again in 2021.

27 responses to “Brian Flores: If Eric Bieniemy is not a head coach soon, something’s wrong

  1. I think EB’s wait will definitely end this year, and he might have his pick of where to go. The question is what is the best situation?

    HOU has Deshaun locked up but not much else
    JAX has young talent, a top 2 pick and plenty of cap space
    NYJ will most likely have Trevor Lawrence
    ATL and DET both feel on the precipice of full rebuilds
    LAC would be intriguing if they move on from Lynn

    Lotta options!

  3. Eric Bieniemy has Matt Nagy to blame.

    Pedigree matters and while Andy’s a great coach and I believe Eric to be – when others off the same tree struggle so mightily, it gives GM’s pause to ask “who’s the magician in KC? Is it Andy or the OC?”

    Eric will likely get a shot – KC’s too good not to create opportunities for coaches to grow and move on.

    Just saying – peer performance does matter – right or wrong.

  5. Well hes succeeding with a great talent in Mahomes and whether its accurate or not that as well as Andy Reid being known as a qb guru takes away from Bieniemy. He still will eventually get a job but he was going to have to more than prove himself because of his surroundings.

  6. Andy Reid is the true Offensive Coordinator and primary play caller of the Chiefs so i wouldnt put too many eggs in the Bienemy basket if I was a team. I dont think the Chiefs would miss a beat without Bienemy at OC however either.

  8. Well sure, there’s plenty wrong, but maybe Bienemy is holding out for the right job?

    Does any first-time HC want the Detroit job? Or the Jets? He should hold out for an organization that will have patience and not fire him after 1.5 seasons.

  10. Hoping he is the next Texans head coach. I’d love to see a creative offensive mind to maximize the talents of our players.

  12. No question he’ll get his shot in 2021, however, a lot of people don’t really trust the fact that he doesn’t have a whole lot of control over the offense. He’s labeled as the OC but it doesn’t mean he’s calling the plays. He plays more of a interim role learning behind Reid, but if a team wants to take a shot on that, I don’t blame them at all.

  13. He may turn out to be a great coach, but I don’t think you can blame anyone for being hesitant to hire him after how other Andy Reid assistants have performed as a Head Coach.

    Having a high powered offense as a coordinator doesn’t mean you’ll be a great Head Coach. Stefanski didn’t blow anyone away with his offense in Minnesota and he’s doing a great job in Cleveland. Judge didn’t have any hype either this time last year and he looks like a great hire.

  14. Maybe it is Andy Reid’s shadow looming over him. But again that didn’t matter when BB’s was looming over multiple failed proteges. Looking at you guys BoB, Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels. Go figure

  15. Seems like another year as an OC with the talent he has at his fingers could be more appealing than going to a team needing work (because a coaching vacancy means you’re building, not maintaining.) I’d think the opportunity to win a couple of Lombardis would make not getting an HC job a pretty good consolation prize.

  16. Perhaps teams are concerned that Andy Reid is responsible for the Chiefs’ offense?

  17. NFL people wonder how much credit to give Bieniemy when it’s Andy Reid’s offense. From what I’ve heard, Bieniemy just relays the play calls from Reid to the QB

  18. The fact Andy Reid runs the Chiefs offense hurts EB’s stock. And none of us know how the guy interviews. It’s entirely possible he’s being unfairly passed over…but it’s also possible he just isn’t presenting himself as the best candidate.

  19. So call me crazy but would it have anything to with that he doesn’t call the plays? Hes the OC but the offense is run by Big Red

  21. Current Bears head coach, Matt Nagy, was the OC for the Chiefs before taking the job in Chicago. While Bieniemy may be a likely candidate as head coach, I suspect there may be some apprehension thanks to Nagy. Nagy is terrible is so many ways: time management, consistency with offensive play calling, that chess game of using formations that aren’t easily read by the opponent’s defense, sticking with plays and players that do well, working within the constraints of players’ strengths, and a massive ego that denies him the ability to admit when he is wrong.

  22. Anyone notice when the Chiefs really need a play, even the announcers acknowledge the plays come from Reid, not EB. He seems like a good coach, but if he’s not “really” calling the plays, is he just considered “good” because of Mahomes and Reid?

  24. Just like Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia were bound to be great head coaches because of “their” explosive offense & defense…

Leave a Reply

