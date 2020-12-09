Brian Flores: If Eric Bieniemy is not a head coach soon, something’s wrong

Getty Images

When the Dolphins hired head coach Brian Flores before the 2019 season, another one of the candidates they interviewed was Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. When Bieniemy was passed over not only in the 2019 hiring cycle but also in 2020, Flores was among the many wondering what was taking so long.

This week Flores is preparing to face Bieniemy and the Chiefs, and Flores remains impressed with Bieniemy’s offense — and curious why Bieniemy hasn’t received a head-coaching job yet.

“If EB’s not a head coach here soon, something’s wrong,” Flores said.

Bieniemy will be one of the hottest candidates in the NFL in the offseason ahead, but he was one of the hottest candidates last year, too. Flores won’t be the only one scratching his head if Bieniemy doesn’t get a job again in 2021.