Brian Flores wishing Dolphins could play with 14 defenders against Chiefs

Getty Images

The Dolphins are 8-4 and in position for their first postseason berth since 2016. But they face their toughest test of the season Sunday against Kansas City.

The Dolphins rank second in points allowed. The Chiefs rank second in points scored.

Flores was defensive coordinator of the Patriots in 2018 when New England beat Kansas City 43-40 in the regular season and 37-31 in overtime in AFC Championship Game.

“I remember it was hard to stop them,” Flores said, via NFL Media. “It’s still hard. It’s probably harder now. . . . They’ve got a lot of great guys over there.

“They’ve got a little bit of a killer instinct. [Patrick] Mahomes has got it. [Travis] Kelce’s got it. [Tyrann] Mathieu, defensively, [Chris] Jones. When they smell blood in the water, they go after you.”

Tight end Travis Kelce ranks second in receiving yards with 1,114 and receiver Tyreek Hill is third with 1,079 yards.

Flores knows how to stop the Chiefs, if only officials and the league would allow it.

“Who do you want to put on [Sammy] Watkins? Who do you want to put on Mecole Hardman﻿?” Flores said. “Who do you want to put on [Demarcus] Robinson? We’ve got to handle the backs, too. [Clyde Edwards-]Helaire’s a good back; Le'Veon Bell﻿’s not a slouch, either.

“I wish we could have 14 defenders. That’d be nice.”