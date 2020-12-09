Browns-Giants flexed to Sunday night in Week 15

Getty Images

Neither the Browns nor the Giants were scheduled to play a Sunday night game this year, but the NFL has decided to move their Week 15 game into primetime.

The league announced on Wednesday that the game between the two teams at MetLife Stadium will be moved to an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC. They will take the place of the 49ers and Cowboys, who will now play in Dallas at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

While the Cowboys are always good for ratings, it’s easy to understand why the league has made the change. The Browns have secured their first winning season since 2007 and are closing in on their first playoff berth since 2002 while the Giants are currently in first place in the NFC East.

The Cowboys are 3-9 after Tuesday night’s loss and the 49ers slipped to 5-7 with Monday’s loss to the Bills.

The NFL also announced that the Jets-Rams game for that Sunday will be played at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.