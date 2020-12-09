Browns unsure whether their Monday night game is exempt from Ohio COVID-19 curfew

Getty Images

The Browns are scheduled to host the Ravens on Monday night, but Ohio’s COVID-19 restrictions could change that.

Ohio has a curfew in place ordering residents to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and that curfew is expected to be extended into next week. The Browns’ Monday night game against the Ravens will end around 11:30 p.m.

That would seem to mean the Browns, who have been allowing around 12,000 fans in the stands, would need to play in an empty stadium. But the Browns told cleveland.com that they don’t know if they’re going to be exempt from the order or not.

The Browns also said they don’t know if the team is exempt from the curfew, although the state said the curfew does not apply to people working at their jobs, so presumably the teams will still be allowed to play.