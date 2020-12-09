Cam Newton, J.C. Jackson among 14 Patriots listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Patriots listed 14 players as limited participants in practice on Monday and Tuesday and they announced on Wednesday that all 14 of them have been listed as questionable to play against the Rams on Thursday night.

Quarterback Cam Newton is part of that group. It is the second straight week that he’s been given that designation due to an abdomen injury, but he played in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers and is expected to play this week as well.

Cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones are also in the group. Jackson is listed with hip and knee issues while Jones is on the list with a neck injury, but their presence at practice suggests they have a good chance of playing.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive lineman Byron Cowart (back), defensive back Kyle Dugger (toe), kicker Nick Folk (back), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand, neck), fullback Jakob Johnson (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf), wide receiver Matthew Slater (knee), and running back J.J. Taylor (quadricep) round out the list.