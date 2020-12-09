Chargers designate Justin Jackson to return from IR

Getty Images

The Chargers designated running back Justin Jackson to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

This opens a 21-day window for Jackson to practice before the Chargers are forced to make a decision about whether to activate him back to the active roster.

The Chargers placed Jackson on injured reserve Nov. 14 with a knee injury.

They signed running back Kalen Ballage to the active roster from the practice squad to replace Jackson behind Austin Ekeler.

Jackson has played six games with four starts this season and has 60 touches for 316 yards.