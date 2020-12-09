Cowboys “disappointed” to be flexed out of Sunday Night Football for first time ever

Getty Images

News that the NFL decided to flex the Cowboys and 49ers out of Sunday Night Football in Week 15 was not surprising. The Browns-Giants game is more intriguing.

Cleveland has ensured its first winning season since 2007, and the Giants are in first place in the NFC East after four consecutive wins.

At the same time, the decision is surprising given it’s never previously happened to the Cowboys.

That’s right: The Cowboys have never been flexed out of Sunday Night Football since NBC won the rights to the flex-scheduling package.

“Number one, I think it’s a reflection of where we are right now as a football team,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday. “I mean, these are the types of things that I guess happen when you’re not successful. We’re disappointed, make no bones about it.”

The Cowboys appeared on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 against the Rams and in Week 8 against the Eagles. That’s the fewest Sunday Night Football appearances in a season ever for the Cowboys.

It also means NBC did not broadcast a single game from AT&T Stadium since both of the Cowboys’ Sunday Night Football games were on the road.