D.K. Metcalf leads NFL in receiving yards, six others within 100 yards

Getty Images

It’s a wide-open race to lead the NFL in receiving yards this season.

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is currently the league leader, with 1,119 receiving yards. But six other players are within 100 yards of Metcalf.

Two Chiefs, Travis Kelce at 1,114 yards and Tyreek Hill at 1,079 yards, are next. In fourth place is Justin Jefferson at 1,039 yards, followed by the receiver he replaced in Minnesota, Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs, at 1,037 yards. Green Bay’s Davante Adams has 1,029 yards and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins has 1,019 yards.

While the rushing yardage lead is a two-man race between Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook, the receiving yardage lead is likely to come down to several players in contention on the final Sunday of the season.