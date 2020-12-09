D’Andre Swift practicing, Kenny Golladay still out

Getty Images

The Lions won Darrell Bevell’s debut as their interim head coach and they may have running back D'Andre Swift back to help his attempt to go 2-0 in his new job.

Swift missed two games with a concussion and was back at practice on Wednesday, but his return was a brief one. An illness knocked Swift out for the rest of the week and from playing in the win over Chicago.

On Wednesday, Bevell said that Swift will be at practice and, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com, “we’ll see how that goes” heading into Sunday’s game against the Packers.

While Swift may be back this weekend, there’s no sign that wide receiver Kenny Golladay is progressing in his return from a hip injury. He’s missed the last five games and Bevell said he will not be practicing on Wednesday. Cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) also remains out of action for Detroit.