Denzel Mims could miss Sunday’s game while dealing with personal issue

Jets receiver Denzel Mims is away from the team dealing with a personal issue that could keep him out of Sunday’s game, coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.

Mims returned home to Texas to deal with a family emergency, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

As Costello points out, Mims presumably isn’t being tested for COVID-19. That would make him ineligible to play Sunday unless he returned to New Jersey in time for a test Wednesday night.

Mims, a second-round choice, missed the first six weeks of the season with a hamstring injury. He has 19 receptions for 324 yards and caught a two-point conversion pass in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.