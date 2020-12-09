Derek Carr: It’s lovely to see Trent Brown at practice

Getty Images

Between various injuries, a dangerous IV situation, and a long stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it’s been a difficult season for Raiders right tackle Trent Brown. To this point, he’s started two games, but played the entirety of just one — Las Vegas’ Week 5 victory over Kansas City.

That appears on track to change this week, as Brown is practicing with the team’s offense. Quarterback Derek Carr is happy about that.

“It’s lovely to see Trent at practice,” Carr said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “He’s the best in the world at what he does.”

Since signing with the Raiders during the 2019 offseason, Brown has played 13 games. He was a Pro Bowl honoree last year, despite missing one game with a knee injury and the last quarter of the season with a pectoral injury.

If Brown is healthy, he should make a significant difference against the Colts’ No. 5 defense on Sunday.