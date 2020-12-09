Deshaun Watson has no idea why the Bears weren’t more interested in him

USA Today Sports

You’ve probably heard this before, but the Bears passed on Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes to take Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft.

Since the Texans and Bears are in different conferences, Sunday will be the first time Watson takes on Chicago as a pro. On Wednesday, he recalled that he didn’t spend much time with the Bears before the draft aside from a bit of time at the scouting combine.

Why the lack of interest?

“I have no idea,” Watson said Wednesday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

But being passed over for Trubisky isn’t going to give Watson more juice for this week’s matchup between the two teams — or at least that’s what Watson’s saying publicly.

“No, it’s no motivation. It’s what the organization went with,” Watson said. “For those fans of course they’re going to say something about it. They did what they did. No motivation.”

With 3,542 yards passing, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season, Watson is likely to give those Bears fans a taste of the kind of quarterback they’re missing.