Dolphins elevate Nate Holley to active roster as COVID-19 replacement

The Dolphins elevated safety Nate Holley to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game, the team announced Wednesday.

Holley made his NFL debut last week, playing 11 special teams snaps.

The Dolphins signed Holley on Aug. 22, and he has spent most of the season on Miami’s practice squad.

Holley was with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League in 2019 and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie. He also spent time in The Spring League (2018) and the Indoor Football League (2018) after he was in training camp with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

Holley was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at Kent State from 2013-16.