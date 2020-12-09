Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz can still be an exceptional quarterback

Getty Images

The dust is beginning to settle in Philadelphia after head coach Doug Pederson named Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback for this week’s game against New Orleans.

But Pederson says he still believes the now-benched Carson Wentz can regain his previous form.

“I think Carson Wentz can be an exceptional QB in this league. He’s proven that,” Pederson said Wednesday, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “Just get back to being Carson Wentz, back on track. That’s my focus with him.”

Pederson added he expects Wentz to be the backup quarterback on Sunday behind Hurts.

As for the rookie quarterback getting his first start, Pederson said he just wants Hurts to be himself.

“Just go out there this week and take control of the huddle and lead,” Pederson said, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Be Jalen Hurts and do the things he can do. Run the show.”

The Saints will present plenty of challenges for Hurts. But after so many poor Wentz performances in 2020, it was clear Pederson had to make a change.