Posted by Myles Simmons on December 9, 2020, 10:52 AM EST
The dust is beginning to settle in Philadelphia after head coach Doug Pederson named Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback for this week’s game against New Orleans.

But Pederson says he still believes the now-benched Carson Wentz can regain his previous form.

“I think Carson Wentz can be an exceptional QB in this league. He’s proven that,” Pederson said Wednesday, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “Just get back to being Carson Wentz, back on track. That’s my focus with him.”

Pederson added he expects Wentz to be the backup quarterback on Sunday behind Hurts.

As for the rookie quarterback getting his first start, Pederson said he just wants Hurts to be himself.

“Just go out there this week and take control of the huddle and lead,” Pederson said, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Be Jalen Hurts and do the things he can do. Run the show.”

The Saints will present plenty of challenges for Hurts. But after so many poor Wentz performances in 2020, it was clear Pederson had to make a change.

7 responses to “Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz can still be an exceptional quarterback

  1. Can’t wait to watch him be exceptional in purple, he’s going to have a fire like no other and be happy to be back close to home. Get it done Rick!

  4. After every team figured out the smoke & mirrors that Philly called an offence, it was all over. I’m not sure if Wentz was the smoke or the mirror, but he was definitely something.

  5. This won’t make a difference.

    Losing Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard on the offensive line started a dumpster fire. Replacing them with an ancient Jason Peters poured gas on it. The receiver corps was questionable to start the season being led by a rookie and DeSean Jackson – then they were hurt. Travis Fulgham was their best receiver, a guy that can’t separate. They have two good tight ends that set up vacation homes on the injured reserve.

    Miles Sanders is quick but has no vision. Defenses know they can leave the parting of the Red Sea open for him and he’ll still run straight into a linebacker, and quickly, so no need to stack the box. The nobodies backing him up when he was hurt might as well be Mark Wahlberg signed off the street.

    I’m not an Eagles fan, and I don’t think Wentz is a top 5 QB by any stretch. But Peterson is letting the fanbase and Lurie bully him into making a move that fixes none of their problems. This falls squarely on Roseman for putting one of the worst supporting casts on the field. And if this results in them getting rid of Wentz next year, he has something like $50M+ in dead money, regardless of how they handle it.

    Is Jalen good enough to offset a team with no line and no weapons being $50M+ behind every other team in the NFL? No chance.

  7. As a close friend of the organization it is clear they believe Hurts is McNabb 2.0 but more of a locker room guy.

