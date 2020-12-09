Dustin Hopkins named NFC special teams player of the week

USA Today Sports

Washington pulled off a surprising upset at Pittsburgh and the team’s leading scorer has received an honor for his performance.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins has been named NFC special teams player of the week after connecting on three field goals and two extra points. His first field goal was from 49 yards with time nearly expired in the second quarter. Then he nailed a go-ahead, 45-yard field goal with just over two minutes in the contest, followed by another 45-yarder after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s critical interception.

Hopkins also had a special teams tackle on kick returner Ray-Ray McCloud.

Washington’s win kept the Football Team tied with the Giants at 5-7 atop the NFC East and allowed Larry Csonka to begin his traditional celebration.