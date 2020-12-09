Gunner Olszewski named AFC special teams player of the week

USA Today Sports

Gunner Olszewski turned in a terrific performance in the Patriots’ 45-0 victory over the Chargers, and now he’s been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Olszewski scored the first touchdown of his career with a 70-yard punt return in the first half and added a 60-yard punt return in the second half that set up a Nick Folk field goal. All told, Olszewski had three punt returns for 145 yards. And he added a 38-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Jarrett Stidham when the game was fully in hand.

Olszewski is the second consecutive Patriot to win special teams player of the week. Nick Folk earned the honor after hitting a 50-yard field goal to beat the Cardinals in Week 12.