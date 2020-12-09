Image emerges of Dez Bryant hugging Cowboys; does it matter?

USA TODAY Sports

The Dez Bryant situation created a significant and unexpected distraction last night, as kickoff of the Cowboys-Ravens game approached.

An inconclusive off-site PCR test resulted in an on-site PCR test that generated a positive that triggered Bryant being yanked from the lineup before the game began. The league told PFT on Tuesday night that contact tracing occurred, and that no high-risk contacts were found.

But then came an image posted on social media by Ryan Mink of the Ravens’ official website. It showed two people on the sideline hugging before the game, with this caption: “Lots of hugs between Dez Bryant and Cowboys players/coaches/staff early in warmups.”

The fact that Mink deleted the image fueled the conspiracy theory (I used to like conspiracy theories; now I loathe them) that the photo supports the idea that the game shouldn’t have been played, due to Bryant’s positive result and the interactions he had before learning that he was shedding virus.

Relevant factors in this context include the duration of the interaction, the proximity of the bodies, and whether it happened indoors or outdoors. Extended exposure is relevant; a passing greeting or a quick hug entails far less risk.

The NFL’s clear determination to get all games played invites suspicion regarding the procedures implemented in determining whether any given game should be played. Regardless, the league also has demonstrated a commitment to safety. If Dez infected any teammates or opponents on Tuesday night, the positive tests eventually will emerge. If they don’t, the league’s decision will be vindicated.

Then again, perhaps the decision already has been vindicated. If Bryant actually infected anyone on Tuesday, those people wouldn’t have been able to infect others the same day. It takes time for the virus to incubate to the point that a person who has it can infect others. The best and only thing the NFL could do last night was remove Bryant from the game, which the NFL did.