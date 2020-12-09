Jared Goff: Not many parallels that you can draw between now and Super Bowl LIII

Getty Images

The Rams and Patriots will play one another on Thursday night in their first meeting since the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 19-of-38 for 229 yards and an interception in that game, so it is no surprise that he said in his Tuesday press conference that his memories of that game are “not very many good ones.” While answering a question about wide receiver Cooper Kupp, he also said that he doesn’t think there’s too much connecting that game to the one that will be played this week.

“Yeah, he’s a great player for us,” Goff said. “I mean, he’s the guy that we’ve relied on for a long time and it’ll be good having him be a part of this. I think there’s not many parallels that you can draw from that game and this game, the teams are so different. Our offense is different. Their defense is different. So, it’s not like add Cooper and it’s fixed. Obviously, we love having Cooper back, but they’ll give us some challenges and we’ll be ready for it and it’ll be a good game.”

One thing that may be reminiscent of that Super Bowl is the amount of blitzing that Goff faces. He was blitzed on more than half his dropbacks with Brian Flores running the Patriots Defense that night in Atlanta and the Dolphins, who hired Flores as their head coach after that game, blitzed him a similar amount in a Week 8 win this year.

Goff turned the ball over four times in that game, so he could be in for another dose on Thursday night.