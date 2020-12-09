Jason Kelce: “Absolutely terrible” offense not all on Carson Wentz

USA Today Sports

Eagles center Jason Kelce isn’t usually one to mince words, and he didn’t do that when addressing Philadelphia’s quarterback change from Carson Wentz to Jalen Hurts on Wednesday.

“The offense has been absolutely terrible the last four weeks,” Kelce said, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I hope Carson knows it’s not just him.”

Kelce noted that with how little the offense has produced, it was clear something had to change. But he said that failure rests on everyone, players and coaches — and not just the quarterback.

With Hurts now set to receive his snaps, Kelce did seem optimistic about the rookie’s prospects as a starter.

“He has all the intangibles. He has confidence in himself and that spreads to the team,” Kelce said. “He is really smart. He is very curious. He is accountable. I’m excited to go out there and see all of that on game day.”

But that doesn’t change the way Kelce feels about Wentz.

“I have no doubt that this is not the final Carson Wentz story or saga,” Kelce said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’ve always had confidence in him as a person and in him as a player.”

Wentz may get the chance to ride again, and the offense’s failures may not all be on him. But when the quarterback is completing just 57.4 percent of his passes and leading the league with 15 interceptions, it was clear to everyone Wentz needed to be benched.