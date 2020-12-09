Joe Judge “optimistic” Daniel Jones will play this week

Getty Images

The Giants upset the Seahawks without quarterback Daniel Jones last week, but it sounds they’re anticipating he’ll be back for Sunday’s contest against the Cardinals.

Head coach Joe Judge said on Wednesday that he’s “optimistic” Jones will be able to play after missing Week 13 with a hamstring injury. Per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, the plan is for Jones to participate in Wednesday’s walk-through before doing more in Thursday and Friday practices.

Jones suffered the hamstring injury in New York’s Week 12 victory over Cincinnati. Judge has maintained Giants coaches need to see that Jones can move well enough to protect himself before he plays again.

Jones has thrown for 2,335 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in his second year out of Duke.