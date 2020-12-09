Joe Mixon won’t return this week but could return this season

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon won’t return this week, but he could return this season.

That was the word from coach Zac Taylor during his Wednesday press conference, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

The Bengals placed Mixon on injured reserve Nov. 21. with a foot injury. He last played in Week 6.

Mixon has 428 yards rushing on 119 carries this season, and three touchdowns. He has 21 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Mixon’s injury opened the door for Giovani Bernard to get more snaps and more touches. In the six games Bernard has started in Mixon’s absence, he has 65 carries for 209 yards and a touchdown while catching 20 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.