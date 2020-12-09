John Harbaugh: Trust the science on contact tracing

Getty Images

For much of the last two weeks, many Ravens players and coaches have been isolating, some because they tested positive for COVID-19 and others because they were in close contact with someone who tested positive. But on Tuesday night, Ravens receiver Dez Bryant tested positive just before kickoff, but no one else on the team was designated as a close contact. That immediately raised questions.

To Ravens coach John Harbaugh, the questions have been sufficiently answered. According to Harbaugh, the league’s contact tracing policies have been thoroughly vetted and the league has handled it appropriately.

“You have to trust the science on it,” Harbaugh said, via PennLive.com. “The way they go about doing [contact tracing], that’s what the league does. They put a team into place. I’ve learned in the last couple of weeks that that team is very extensive, and that’s their job. So, that’s what they determined.”

The league says contact tracing was conducted after Bryant’s positive test and no high-risk contacts were identified.