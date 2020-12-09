Josh Allen has lingering knee, ankle injuries

Getty Images

The knee and ankle injuries suffered by Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Week 12 against the Chargers didn’t affect him on Monday night in Arizona, against the 49ers. They likely won’t affect him on Sunday at home against the Steelers.

Allen nevertheless continues to appear on the injury report. He fully participated in practice on Wednesday despite the lingering injuries.

Allen had a remarkable game on Monday night against the 49ers. He’ll play in prime time again on Sunday night, when Buffalo tries to get to 10 wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1998-99.

Missing practice on Wednesday for the Bills were defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (hip) and safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle). Limited were quarterback Jake Fromm (not injury related) and receiver Andre Roberts (Achilles). Guard Jon Feliciano (knee, foot) fully participated.