Josh Allen is the AFC offensive player of the week

One of the questions facing the Bills heading into the 2020 season was whether quarterback Josh Allen would take a step forward in his third year in the NFL.

The answer has been a resounding yes. Allen’s numbers are up across the board and he’s already set single-season bests for passing yards and touchdowns.

If he keeps playing the way he did against the 49ers on Monday night, Allen will obliterate his previous marks. Allen was 32-of-40 for 375 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-24 victory.

It was the third four-touchdown game of the year for Allen and he was named the AFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the third time that Allen has received the honor this season and the fifth time that he’s gotten it since joining the Bills as a 2018 first-round pick.