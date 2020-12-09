Josh Allen passes Russell Wilson in MVP odds

Getty Images

Let Russ sink.

The odds-on MVP favorite for much of the season, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continues to slide in the betting odds for the league’s top individual award.

Via PointsBet.com, Wilson has dropped from +700 last week to +2000 this week, putting him fourth on the list behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (-500, from -400 last week), Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+460, from +600 last week), and Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+1500, from +3300 last week).

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has fallen from +2500 to +5000. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, without playing, has gone from +10000 to +8200.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who wasn’t on the board a week ago, lands at +10000.

The odds surely will adjust on a weekly basis. Barring injury or implosion, however, Mahomes will continue to be the clear favorite for the award.