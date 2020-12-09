Josh Gordon back at Seahawks facility Wednesday

Getty Images

The NFL reinstated Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon from suspension last week and said that he would be allowed to join the team for meetings and conditioning work this week as long as he passed through COVID-19 testing protocols.

Gordon made it through those protocols because he posted a video to his Instagram page on Wednesday from inside the team’s locker room. Gordon also posted a message about his return on Twitter.

“1st day out! I’m excited as hell to be back amongst the family like this, you have no idea. Can’t wait to contribute,” Gordon wrote.

Gordon last appeared in a game in Week 15 last season. He is not permitted to practice with the team until the week leading up to Week 16 and he will be allowed to play that week as long as all continues to go well.