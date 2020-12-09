Khalil Mack does not practice with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Bears defensive end Khalil Mack did not practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury that head coach Matt Nagy called “day-to-day.”

Mack was questionable for last Sunday’s game against the Lions with a Back injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was limited on Friday. Mack played 55 snaps in the loss to Detroit but was held off the stats sheet.

Mack was one of several Bears who didn’t practice on Monday. Cornerback Buster Skrine is in concussion protocol and outside linebacker James Vaughters has a knee injury. Tight end Jimmy Graham, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan all received veteran rest days. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was absent for personal reasons.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson (knee), left tackle Charles Leno (toe), and tight end J.P. Holtz (shoulder/knee) were all limited.