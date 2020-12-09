Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts don’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores spent some time talking about the difficulties involved with defending the Chiefs during a Wednesday press conference and mused about how nice it would be to have a few extra hands on deck.

Flores said, via Alain Poupart of SI.com, that he wishes “we could have 14 defenders” on the field against the Kansas City offense. He might settle for playing with 11 as long as he could have all his starters, but the Wednesday injury report suggests that might not be the case.

Kyle Van Noy was out with a hip injury and Elandon Roberts did not practice after hurting his chest in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals. Van Noy’s effort in that game earned him recognition as the AFC defensive player of the week, so Miami would be in better shape if he’s able to go this weekend.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and left guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) were also out of practice.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb) remained limited in practice. Safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder, ankle), running back Myles Gaskin (knee), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (back), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder), guard Solomon Kindley (foot), running back Malcolm Perry (chest), tight end Adam Shaheen (foot), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist, ankle), and running back DeAndre Washington (hamstring) were also limited on Wednesday.