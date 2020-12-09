Kyle Van Noy nabs AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy as a free agent this offseason in the hope that he’d help them win more games than they managed in 2019.

While there’s still a lot of football to be played, it looks like they accomplished their objective. Miami is 8-4 and Van Noy had a big hand in their latest victory.

Van Noy had eight tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a pass breakup as Miami outlasted the Bengals for a 19-7 win in Week 13.

The NFL recognized Van Noy as the AFC’s defensive player of the week on Wednesday. The Dolphins will be looking for more of the same as they try to secure a winning season by beating the Chiefs this week.