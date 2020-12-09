Kyler Murray says shoulder is fine, not to blame for his decreased rushes

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said after Sunday’s loss to the Rams that “we’ve kind of hit a wall” offensively.

He reiterated Wednesday that his shoulder isn’t to blame.

“My shoulder is fine,” Murray said Wednesday during a video conference call, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “As far as running the ball goes, it’s pretty obvious if you watch the game if they (opposing defenses) make me hand the ball off, I have no choice but to hand the ball off.

“I don’t know what you want me to do. You want me to pull it and run into a defensive? Like, I don’t know. They’re making me hand the ball so that’s what I have to do.”

Murray was not on the Cardinals’ injury report Wednesday. He hasn’t appeared on it since last Wednesday.

The quarterback sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 11 against the Seahawks.

Whatever the reason, his rushing numbers are down.

Murray had double-digit carries in four consecutive games, running 46 times for 308 yards and five touchdowns. The Cardinals went 3-1 in those games.

In the three games since then, he has run 15 times for 61 yards and no touchdowns. The Cardinals are 0-3.

The Cardinals did have linebacker DeVondre Campbell (ankle), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (not-injury related), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck), defensive lineman Domata Peko Sr. (knee), safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and safety Charles Washington (groin) out of practice Wednesday.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Thompson won’t play this week.

Defensive linemen Leki Fotu (hip/ankle) and Rashard Lawrence (calf) were limited.