Getty Images

The Giants pulled off a big upset over the Seahawks and now one of their players is being recognized for his performance.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams is the NFC defensive player of the week after registering 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss in New York’s 17-12 victory. It was Williams’ best game of the season, pushing him to a career-high 8.5 sacks in his fifth year in the league.

After starting 1-7, the Giants have won four in a row and are currently tied atop the NFC East at 5-7. they’ll try to keep it going against the Cardinals on Sunday.