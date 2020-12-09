Malcolm Jenkins feels he “wasn’t valued that much” by Eagles

Getty Images

The Saints will visit the Eagles on Sunday in what will be a return to old stomping grounds for Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Jenkins spent six seasons in Philadelphia, but returned to New Orleans after the Eagles opted not to pick up his contract option in the offseason. At the time, Jenkins said he wanted to stay with the Eagles but expressed gratitude for the chance to play for the team.

His message was a little different when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. While Jenkins made it clear at the end of last season that he wanted a different contract in order to remain with the team, he said now that it wasn’t a question of money.

“I gave everything I had to the city, to the team,” Jenkins said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “Did everything the coaches asked me to do, did everything to make the players around me better, try to put my best football out there. And it just wasn’t valued that much by those who make the decisions. For me, it was just more of a principle about respect. I really didn’t care what the money was. But I wanted to see what the respect factor was. And it wasn’t valued what I thought. And so decisions are made. And I ended up at a place that values what I bring.”

Jenkins opened his career with the Saints and didn’t always have the happiest interactions with his former team while he was with the Eagles, so we’ll have to see if he lets any birds fly during this weekend’s game.