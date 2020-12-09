Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon activated from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Ravens got two more players back from the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday.

Tight end Mark Andrews and linebacker Matthew Judon are the latest players to come off the list. Both players tested positive during the outbreak that swept through the organization and missed the team’s last two games.

Offensive lineman Will Holden was also returned to the practice squad after a spell on the reserve list.

Andrews’ positive test drew some extra attention because he has Type 1 diabetes. Diabetics have shown a propensity for greater complications from COVID-19, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last week that Andrews has not experienced them.

Baltimore did not announce that wide receiver Dez Bryant has been placed on the list. He was pulled from warmups on Tuesday night after receiving positive test results.

The Ravens are now down to wide receiver Willie Snead, safety Geno Stone, and cornerback Terrell Bonds on the list. Bonds is also on injured reserve.