Mike Zimmer hoping Eric Kendricks will practice on Wednesday

USA Today Sports

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was set to play in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars until he wasn’t. He re-aggravated a calf injury pregame that had limited him during the practice week and was ruled out.

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer said on Wednesday morning he was hoping Kendricks would be back on the practice field.

“I saw him in the hallway today, we’ll see how it goes,” Zimmer said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minnesota Star-Tribune. “We didn’t talk much. We got a few more days to get ready.”

The Minnesota defense was able to adjust and beat the Jaguars without Kendricks. But the Vikings would surely like their leading tackler back for Sunday’s matchup against the Buccaneers.