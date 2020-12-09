NFL announces A.J. Bouye suspended six games for PED violation

Getty Images

Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye is done for the season, and will miss two games of next season, too.

The NFL announced today that Bouye has been suspended without pay for the next six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Bouye will miss the final four games of this season, then be able to participate in offseason and preseason practices and games in 2021, but he’ll miss the first two games of next season.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Bouye’s suspension is connected to the six-game suspensions that were handed down to Texans wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby last week. Fuller said he was suspended for taking a medication that he didn’t realize was on the NFL’s list of banned substances.