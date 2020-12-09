NFL: There’s no magic with a bubble since COVID-19 doesn’t fear a bubble

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association held a conference call Tuesday, and a question came up about a postseason bubble.

NFLPA president JC Tretter, a center for the Browns, called the idea of having players away from their families at a hotel during the postseason “a big ask.”

The NFL held its conference call Wednesday, and Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said the league agrees with the union.

“We feel exactly as they do. We’re completely aligned here,” Sills said. “Our experts on both sides feel like we need to use data to drive decisions, and so we’re going to continue to review the data very carefully just like we’ve done throughout and make the best and safest decisions together, with the players association, as to what mitigates risk for everyone involved in our club environment.

“There’s not magic about a bubble. In fact, there’s the same challenges within a bubble. Let’s be clear: COVID-19 does not fear a bubble. The vulnerability inside a bubble is the same, which is full compliance of protocol at all times. We believe that it’s all about compliance, and compliance with the things that we know avoid risk is important, whether you’re all together in an isolated environment, or whether you’re in your community. It’s all about the daily measures that work — mask wearing, avoidance of sick individuals, rapid reporting of symptoms, good hand hygiene, physical distance, avoiding those high-risk exposures. Those principles won’t change.”

The NBA, NHL and MLB all implemented bubbles successfully. Baseball went to a bubble for the postseason after playing its shortened regular season at home stadiums.

It sounds as if the NFL won’t mandate a bubble, which the union would have to agree to and likely would want something in return for, but instead will leave it up to individual teams and team leaders to implement a voluntary bubble for the postseason. The Saints and Cowboys are among the teams that made a hotel available during training camp for players to stay.